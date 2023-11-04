New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 440.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,626,000 after acquiring an additional 194,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $241.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.77 and its 200 day moving average is $247.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

