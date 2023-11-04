New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average of $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

