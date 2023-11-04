New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Lennar by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Lennar by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,909.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,385.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,599 shares of company stock worth $301,984. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LEN

Lennar Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE LEN opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.36. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $76.79 and a 52 week high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.