New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,254 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

