New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 342.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.29.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $197.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

