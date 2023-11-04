New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,258 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,560,000 after buying an additional 51,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $263.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $240.30 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.00% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $460,091. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.69.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

