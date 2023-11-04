New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $188.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.71.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

