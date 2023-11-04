New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $207.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.26.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

