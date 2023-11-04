New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 524 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $156.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $157.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.72.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

