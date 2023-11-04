New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 47,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

TLT opened at $87.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

