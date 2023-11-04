New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.79.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

MLM stock opened at $442.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $425.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.23. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

