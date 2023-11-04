New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NYMT

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.52%.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,478,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,760,000 after acquiring an additional 714,954 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 110.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 912,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 478,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 40.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 472,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.