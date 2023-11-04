New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 62,691 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,476 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,691 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Lululemon Athletica worth $79,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $407.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.28. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $419.86.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

