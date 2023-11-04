New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,481,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.29% of Baxter International worth $67,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1,295.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

