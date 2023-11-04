New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 140,135 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,135 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.46% of GFL Environmental worth $65,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFL opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 1.18. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

