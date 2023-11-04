New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 15,208 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Workday worth $76,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $218.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.29. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $252.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of -455.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.12.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

