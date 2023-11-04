New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 271,540 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271,540 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Raymond James worth $61,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 160.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RJF opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.65. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

