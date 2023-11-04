New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 87,205 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,205 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Eversource Energy worth $59,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 629.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

NYSE ES opened at $55.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.33. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $87.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

