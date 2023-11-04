New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,684 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.51% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $67,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $80,347.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $80,347.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,518,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,386,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,238 shares of company stock worth $11,612,397. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $57.63 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average is $85.32. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

