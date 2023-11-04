New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,463 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Dollar General worth $62,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James cut Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $119.22 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $260.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

