New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $73,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,434.43.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,032.06 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,095.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,253.63.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

