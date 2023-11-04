New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of ON Semiconductor worth $71,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $68.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.91. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

