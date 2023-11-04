New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Agilent Technologies worth $64,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 33.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 151,878 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 85,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on A. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

