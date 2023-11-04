New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $72.10 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,255 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Travelers Companies worth $72,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $168.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

