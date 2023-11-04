New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $73.61 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,113 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.44% of Entegris worth $73,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,492,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,569 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Entegris by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 3,490.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,233 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris Stock Up 7.6 %

ENTG opened at $92.26 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average of $96.86.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

