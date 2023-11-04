New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $80.08 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,423,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,678 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of U.S. Bancorp worth $80,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and sold 39,842 shares worth $1,584,149. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. HSBC began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

