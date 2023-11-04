New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $83.57 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,460 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of Zimmer Biomet worth $83,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.