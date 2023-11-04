New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,795 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.54% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $68,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,301,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,328,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,775,000 after purchasing an additional 295,170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

ACWX opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $51.30.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

