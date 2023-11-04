New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,881 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Monster Beverage worth $76,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.56 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

