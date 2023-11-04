New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $64.34 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 792,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of GE HealthCare Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $71.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion and a PE ratio of 21.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

