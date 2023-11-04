New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,281 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.78% of Repligen worth $61,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 37.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Trading Up 10.1 %

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $150.36 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $212.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Repligen

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.