New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 6,015 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of Gartner worth $75,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,261,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $386.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $401.18.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.20.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

