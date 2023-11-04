New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,804,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,486 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Exelon worth $73,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 117.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,915,000 after buying an additional 307,798 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 16.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 75,280 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after buying an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 105.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $44.37.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

