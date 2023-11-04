New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,199 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.63% of Manhattan Associates worth $77,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MANH opened at $208.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.27. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.18 and a 12 month high of $211.81. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 1.51.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,794 shares of company stock worth $3,179,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

