New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 126,929 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,929 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of MetLife worth $64,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

