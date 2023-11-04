New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,901 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,901 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of American Electric Power worth $61,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after buying an additional 1,476,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Electric Power by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Cfra lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

