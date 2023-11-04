New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,261 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXFree Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of L3Harris Technologies worth $62,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,721,000 after purchasing an additional 767,621 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $148,108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after buying an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $185.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $242.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

