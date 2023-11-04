New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,261 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of L3Harris Technologies worth $62,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,721,000 after purchasing an additional 767,621 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $148,108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after buying an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $185.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $242.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

