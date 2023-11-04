New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 35,682 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,682 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $60,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $597.10 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $326.10 and a one year high of $606.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DECK. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.15.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

