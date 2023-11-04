New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 45,953 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,166,487 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 45,953 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Halliburton worth $71,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $690,930,000 after buying an additional 796,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $590,048,000 after buying an additional 271,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $563,429.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

