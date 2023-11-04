New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 61,291 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,291 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Cardinal Health worth $65,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 6.9 %

CAH stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 101.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $102.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

