New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 649,067 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 649,067 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $58,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $267,173,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% during the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.76.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

