New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,377 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.70% of Cognex worth $67,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cognex by 6.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.6% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

