New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,257 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $66,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 29,409 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 63,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 36,166 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,525,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Argus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.26. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

