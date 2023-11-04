Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $8.50 at Morgan Stanley

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NWL. Barclays decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.85.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NWL

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 57.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.