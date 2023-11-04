Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Newmark Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.02-$1.09 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.42-$0.49 EPS.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. Newmark Group has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Newmark Group by 53.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Greenland Capital Management LP grew its stake in Newmark Group by 388.5% during the second quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 317,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 252,528 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 101,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Newmark Group

About Newmark Group

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.