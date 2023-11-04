NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

