NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NXGN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.98.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,527 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,670,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 229.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 468,345 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 27.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,861,000 after acquiring an additional 420,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 416,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

