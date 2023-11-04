NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

NiSource Trading Down 0.2 %

NI stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. NiSource has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

