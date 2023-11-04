North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOA opened at $21.42 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $572.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOA shares. TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Further Reading

