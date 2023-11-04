Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NWN

Northwest Natural Trading Up 2.0 %

Northwest Natural stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 372.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after buying an additional 350,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after buying an additional 277,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after buying an additional 226,118 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,748,000 after buying an additional 135,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.